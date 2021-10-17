PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — James E. Kopp, 67, Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Fr. John Blewett and Deacon Bill Bussan will concelebrate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Where graveside military rites will be accorded. Friends may call from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com. The family requests that masks be worn by those in attendance.
He was born June 14, 1954, the son of James “Billy” Kopp and Elizabeth “Liz” (Thomas) Kopp. Jim began his 40 year law enforcement career while a junior in high school. His first job with the Platteville Police Department was washing squads and ambulances. He was hired by Platteville Police Department as a dispatcher when he turned 18. In 1974, he was hired as a patrolman with the Muscoda Police Department.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in July, 1975 and was stationed in San Diego, Camp Pendleton, and New Orleans. He worked security on week-ends on the Mississippi and Delta Queens while being stationed in New Orleans. After being discharged from the Marines, Jim was hired as a patrolman with the Cassville Police Department.
Jim began his career with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on January 2, 1980 as the midnight dispatcher/jailer. From May, 1980 until 1988, he worked as a road deputy. In 1988 he was assigned as a detective in the new Criminal Investigation Unit. In January, 2000, Jim was promoted to sergeant and assigned as supervisor of the unit. He served in that position until his retirement in 2011. In 1986 and 1991 Jim received the Officer of the Year award from the Platteville VFW Post 5274. In 1993, Jim started the Grant County Crime Stoppers program and has served as the head of the program ever since.
Jim was a very kind hearted and generous man. He would help anyone at any time. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his fiancé, Connie Koeller, his son, DJ Kopp, and Connie’s son Calvin (Sara) Koeller. He is also survived by his extended family, Katy and Sid Sargent. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Allie Murphy, Michelle Koeller, Gavin Koeller, Maddie Eaton, Brody Whitford, and Taylor Whitford. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Shirley Laughton.