MADISON, Wis. — Joshua W. Clauer, of Madison and formerly of Lancaster, WI, passed away on February 21. Joshua was bon in November 20, 1973, in Lancaster, to Terry and Christine (Baus) Clauer. Most of his early life was spent in Lancaster, graduating from LHS in 1992. He enrolled in Loras College after high school, but after two semesters, he went to work as a mason tender. He worked on many of the newer buildings in the Madison area. After three or four years of that, he knew he needed to get an education. He received his BA in Criminal Justice from Loras College in 1999 and his Masters a few years later. Joshua worked as a parole officer (adult and juvenile) and as a correctional sergeant for the State of Wisconsin. Later he worked for Madison Urban Ministry (JustDane). The last ten years, he worked for Dane County as a program leader working with disadvantaged youth. Joshua bought a home on the southside of Madison in 2010. Josh truly loved the people of this diverse neighborhood; he loved all the different cultures. Joshua made his way from Lancaster, WI, to Madison, following jobs in law enforcement, but found his ultimate passion in caring about kids who were struggling. He helped them find ways to thrive, often using sports.They called him Coach – the ultimate title of respect. He did not care about where you came from. He cared about what made your heart beat: that fire brewing inside. He was a selfless stand-up guy who lived fully in his dash – that line between birthday and deathday. He could talk you out of a bad situation. And he could talk you into opportunities you didn’t even know were available to you, often with a smile. He wrote his memoir to these kids, these young people. “I wrote this book for you all to see it can be done even if the world tells you that it can’t. I wrote this book so that you can be understood and can be motivated to be great. I did this by opening up my life for you — my saddest days and my best days ever. I want to leave you on a positive note from the heart and I want you to realize that I am coming at you and keeping it 100. Dream big. I love y’all, Coach Clauer.”
Well played, Joshua. Well played. He is profoundly missed.
The most important person in his life was his daughter, Joshlynn. She was her daddy’s girl. He taught her to do a lot of things that boys like, but also the lessons of life: kindness and humility. Joshlynn brought a smile to his face and a twinkle to his eye. Joshua is survived by Joshlynn, her mother Tae, her brother DeWayne and sister Hanna.
Josh was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lambert (dod 1967), Garlyn (dod 1996); paternal grandparents, William (dod 2021) and Betty (dod 2019); Uncle Danny Baus (dod 2016), Uncle David Baus (dod 2017), Uncle Phil (dod 2018), cousin Beth Baus Conway (dod 2020). Son, Jayden Anderson Clauer died at birth, 2011.
Josh is survived by his parents, Terry and Chris Clauer, his aunt Claudia Baus of Cuba City, cousins Dr. Amy Baus (Joe Kennicker), Brian Baus, Emily Baus; Aunt Kaye Baus of Lancaster; cousins Ms. Selina Baus (Dennis), Mandy Baus (Chris), Chelsea and Cody Marenes of Lancaster, Aunt Barb and Uncle Denny Rewey of Lancaster; Cousins Robin (Wade) Duncan of Lancaster, Cousin Ryan Rewey (Michelle) of Jacksonville, FL; Dawn Baus of Tomahawk, Cousin Jud Baus of Tomahawk, and Gretchen. Uncle Tim (Lorinda) Baus of Monroe, Cousin Brittany (Wade) Melcher of Oshkosh. Aunt Mary and Uncle Randy Henderson of Potosi, Cousins Melissa and Jessica Swad, Godson Michael Duke. Roger and Sandy Grade and their children of Fond du Lac.
Aunt Sherry Losch and children, Derek, Michelle, and Brian of Lancaster; Aunt Karol and Brian Ellig of Platteville.
Joshua’s wake will be St. James Church, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, 4pm on Friday, March 4; and his funeral at 11am on Saturday, March 5 at St. James Church. There will be a meal at 1 pm, Saturday, March 5, at Madison College, Goodman South Campus, Room 201, 2429 Perry Street, Madison.
Memorials will go to Southside Raiders and Madison Area Urban Ministry (JustDane) to help disadvantaged kids.