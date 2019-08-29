Patricia L. Gabrielson left this earth to be with her Lord on August 21, 2019.
She requested her body be donated to the University of Iowa for medical research.
Pat was born February 3, 1925, in Los Angeles, Calif., daughter of Margaret Wick and Walter A. Dotseth. After high school, she moved to New York, and graduated from Nyack (New York) College (Missionary Training Institute) as an LPN. Pat also received a BA in social work from the University of Dubuque. She moved to Lumberton, North Carolina, as a lay missionary for the cotton mills, and then moved to Whitesville, West Virginia, in the coal mining area. Pat served in churches in both Illinois and Iowa. Pat moved to Dubuque in 1971 to work at Bethany Home. She served there for 26 years, first as assistant administrator, and then as the administrator. Pat was a deacon and an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque. She was a member of American Business Women and PEO Chapter HL.
Pat is survived by her four children, Mark (Doris) Gabrielson, Kathleen Fox, Ellen (Jamie) Koster and Janice Gabrielson; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as her two sisters, Diana Sornborger and Norine Martin.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Gabrielson; and brother, Walter Dotseth.
A celebration of life will be held by her four children on September 15, 2019, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Home.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
