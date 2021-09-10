Bobbi Alpers, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, The Bistro at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Donald S. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lora M. Chamberlain, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, St. John’s Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Dorothy E. Heins, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, United Methodist Church, Monona. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ramona G. Hennings, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road; and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Grace Point Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Michael D. Hollenbeck, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joyce M. Jasper, Scottsdale, Ariz. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.
Sandra Linden, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Mud Lake Pavilion, Dubuque.
Deb A. Manemann, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Jane C. Singsank, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. today,
St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert L. Steffens, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Prayer service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Adlai E. Stevenson III, Chicago, Ill. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Galena, Ill.
John H. Tegeler, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.