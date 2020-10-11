Darlene Elaine Wieseler, age 82, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in the home of her daughter.
To honor Darlene’s life, a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Linwood Chapel in Dubuque, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Family and friends of Darlene’s may visit from noon until 3 p.m. at Linwood Chapel.
Darlene was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Churchtown, IA, a daughter to Floyd and Margie (Niday) Boulting. She married Kenneth M. Wieseler Sr. on Jan. 4, 1980. This was Darlene’s 2nd marriage, although the couple had known one another since she was 14 years old. They were blessed with 30 years together before Kenneth was called home in 2010.
Darlene was a homemaker who was well-known for her meticulously clean home. She loved going to garage sales and finding new knickknacks, such as milk glass, to adorn her home with. Her friends enjoyed her displayed treasures, especially when she decorated for each holiday.
Darlene enjoyed traveling with her husband when he retired, especially their cruises to Alaska and the Bahamas. She had a playful and mischievous sense of humor, which always had everyone in stitches with her wisecracks. Her mission in life revolved around taking care of her children, and then her grandchildren, always putting herself second. She was loved by everyone she met.
Darlene was a strong woman, who also felt quite deeply and was a compassionately loving soul who lived her life by the Golden Rule. Her hobbies included playing euchre with her family, doing crafts, collecting cow and other farm décor and spending time with her family. In her later years, she loved sitting outside on the deck and watching her hummingbirds.
Darlene was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother who embraced life. Her fun-loving spirit will live on in the minds and lives of everyone she leaves behind today, and may the peace of the Lord hold her securely, while it heals our broken hearts, until we all meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Darlene include her three loving children, Donald (Tina) Riesselman, of Maquoketa, IA, Jeff (Barb) Riesselman, and Kristy (Jason) Berry, both of Dubuque, IA; her five grandchildren; her four great-grandchildren; along with her extended family, friends and neighbors.
Darlene was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth M. Wieseler Sr.; her brother, John Boulting; her daughter, Sharon E. Riesselman; and her granddaughter, Tara N. Riesselman.
Darlene’s family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, and all of our family and friends, for their support, care and compassion.
Online condolences for Darlene’s family may be shared at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.