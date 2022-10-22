Ronald L. Kemp, age 78, of Dubuque, passed peacefully at 8:23 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Ron’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Ron’s life, funeral services will be held following the visitation at 4:00 p.m., on Sunday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the American Legion Dubuque Post #6.
Ron was born on September 10, 1944, in Dubuque, son of Roman and Modesta (Cross) Kemp.
Ron attended Nativity School and graduated from Wahlert High School. Ron joined the US Navy Reserve and was called to active duty in June of 1963. His service included a tour on the USS York County and he was honorably discharged in May 1964. Ron was very proud to have served his country in the Navy, which is evidenced by his life-long membership in the East Dubuque V.F.W. Drum and Bugle Corps for over 30 years as a Drum Major, the American Legion Dubuque Post #6 and the Navy Club Ship #67 in Dubuque.
Ron married the love of his life, Bonnie Olinger, on September 25, 1965, at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque, and together they were blessed 57 years of marriage.
He worked for John Deere Dubuque Works until his family moved to Winter Haven, Florida. They returned a few years later and he began working for the Dubuque Community Schools in the Transportation Department driving a van for over 27 years.
Ron was a long-time NASCAR and Stock-Car Racing fan. He very much enjoyed helping his son-in-law, Mark, with his race cars over the years. Ron was a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and he enjoyed traveling the world with Bonnie and his family, he particularly enjoyed taking cruises. Nearly all of their trips were nature or history oriented. Some of his favorite trips were to pipes and drums tattoo festivals, his favorite was a trip to Scotland with his granddaughter Abbey. Ron’s family was his greatest joy in life. His devotion was evident in that he never missed an opportunity to be present at any of their sporting or musical events.
Those left to cherish Ron’s memory include his wife, Bonnie Kemp, Dubuque, IA; his daughters, Connie (Kevin) Azinger, Pella, IA and Kimberley (Mark) Merfeld, Peosta, IA; 6 grandchildren, Abbey (Eric) Pollard, Lacey (Eric) Taylor, Lakyn Merfeld, Bayleigh Merfeld, Alexa Azinger and Levi Azinger; 6 great-grandchildren, Adyson, Quinten, Avary and William Pollard and Lane and Navy Taylor; a sister, Sally Richard, Dubuque, IA; a brother, William Kemp, Dubuque, IA; and a sister-in-law, Sherlon Kemp, Winter Haven, FL.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marlene (Cal) Gieseman; 2 brothers, James (Carol) Kemp and Larry Kemp; and a sister-in-law, Janice Kemp.
Ron’s family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Stille at Medical Associates, Dr. Mark Smith and his nurse Holli at the University of Iowa Radiology & Neurology and Hospice of Dubuque for the compassionate and professional care they provided to Ron and his family.
The family requests no flowers, but will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Ron’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ronald Kemp Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.