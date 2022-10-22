Ronald L. Kemp, age 78, of Dubuque, passed peacefully at 8:23 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

To celebrate Ron’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Ron’s life, funeral services will be held following the visitation at 4:00 p.m., on Sunday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the American Legion Dubuque Post #6.

