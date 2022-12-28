FARLEY, Iowa — Virginette C. Link, 95, of Farley, Iowa passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Virginette will be held from 11 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where the Farley American Legion Auxiliary service will be held at 1 p.m. and services for Virginette will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
Virginette was born October 24, 1927, in New Vienna, Iowa, daughter of John and Margaret (Bergfeld) Engelken. She attended St. Boniface Catholic School in New Vienna, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Andrew Bildstein in 1947. The couple later divorced, and he preceded her in death in 1973. She later married Herbert Link in 1953. The couple later divorced, but remained good friends, and he preceded her in death in 1999.
She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Farley, Iowa. Virginette was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Presentation Court #1460, and the Farley American Legion Auxiliary.
Virginette loved cooking and was able to open her own restaurant in Farley called Links Café. She worked at many restaurants and truck stops in the area as a cook or waitress.
She is survived by six children, Andrea (Bill) Klaren of Worthington, Karla (Dave) Simon of Farley, Sue (Clay) Shaffer of Platteville, WI, Cheri (Frank) O’Brien of Little River, S.C., Kevin (Rachael) Link of Downers Grove, IL, and Sarah Link of Mason City, IA; 16 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; one sister, Darlene Steger of Dyersville; one sister-in-law, Therese Engelken of Dyersville.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; three brothers, Elmer Engelken, Gerald (Rita and Hilda) Engelken, and Daniel Engelken; son-in-law, Jerry Elgin; brother-in-law, Don Steger, and Walter (Virginia) Link.
