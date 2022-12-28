FARLEY, Iowa — Virginette C. Link, 95, of Farley, Iowa passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Virginette will be held from 11 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where the Farley American Legion Auxiliary service will be held at 1 p.m. and services for Virginette will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.

