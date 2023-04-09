CUBA CITY, Wis. — Caroline P. Feldmann, 80, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Caroline was born on August 1, 1942 to Louis & Viola (Renk) Bussan in Dubuque, IA. She married Leonard F. Feldmann on September 6, 1965 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, IL. Together, Caroline & Leonard managed their family farm and raised 3 children, Donald, Brenda & Ryan.
Caroline enjoyed playing bingo, word search puzzles, gambling, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Caroline is survived by 3 children: Donald Feldmann of Cuba City, WI, Brenda Feldmann and Ryan (Summer) Feldmann both of Platteville, WI; 4 grandchildren: Nicholas (Brook) Ubersox, Jazmyn Feldmann, Lynette Feldmann and Jade Feldmann; a step grandchild, Sierra Hooper; 5 siblings: Lavonne (Raymond) Zisk, Joyce Glasson, Merlin (Donna) Bussan, Dale (Ruth) Bussan and Debora (Gary) Berning; sister-in-law, Lori Bussan; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leonard (May 26, 2022), a brother, Alan Bussan and a brother-in-law, William Glasson.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Caroline P. Feldmann Memorial Fund has been established.
Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Caroline Feldmann Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
