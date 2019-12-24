DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dennis James Sharkey Sr., 78, of Dubuque, passed away on December 18, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Joint visitation for Dennis and his brother Gregory will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a joint service will be held at 7 p.m. with Deacon Bill Hickson officiating.
Dennis was born on January 15, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Charles and Margaret (Allen) Sharkey. He married Diane Selle and they had a large family together. Dennis owned and operated Sharkey’s Building, Wrecking, Hauling and Catwork for many years. Dennis also operated a salvage yard. He was not a wasteful man and believed in recycling for our future. He was a hardworking man, who loved all of his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.
Dennis is survived by his children, Christina Sharkey, Julie (Frank) Berwanger, Connie Sharkey, Dennis Sharkey II, Becky Sharkey and Wayne Sharkey; twenty grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his brother, Gary Sharkey; along with many nieces; nephews; and his lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Diane; his special friend, Rose; his baby boy, Jeffrey; a son in infancy; and his brothers, Michael, Thomas, Timothy, Charles, George Sr. and Gregory.
The family wishes to thank the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center staff for their care and comfort of Dennis and his family.