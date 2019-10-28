POTOSI, Wis. — Marlene Mary Keene, age 83, of Potosi, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 25, 2019.
She was born on March 3, 1936, the daughter of Virgil and Ella (Retallick) Fritz. Marlene was united in marriage to Richard J. “Rich” Keene on April 6, 1954, at Davies Memorial Church of Christ in Potosi.
After a brief stint as a waitress and legal secretary prior to marriage, she began a partnership with Richard that included a trucking business and then a family farm operation. Marlene’s hobbies included bowling, card club, Eastern Star, bird watching, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and gambling trips to Dubuque with Richard.
Survivors include her children: Peggy (Bob) Miller, Carol (Jack) Hayes, Richard “Dick” (Beth Kruser) Keene, Jr., Sheila (Rick Wedig) Keene; son-in-law, Patrick Adams; grandchildren: Stephanie Miller, Katie (Wesley) Austin-Nash, Ryan (Jacqui) Hayes, Tabitha (Andrew) Meier, Joseph (Kari) Keene, Reba Keene, Thomas Keene, Sarah Adams and Bradley Adams; great-grandchildren: Ella, Sawyer, and baby Austin-Nash, Jack Hayes, Penelope “Penny” and Gabriella “Gabby” Meier; her brother, Delbert Fritz and his family; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard; daughter, Nancy Adams; daughter-in-law, Kristine (Knoke) Keene; sister-in-law, Elaine Fritz.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, 1234 S Madison, Lancaster, with Pastor Jim McMahon officiating. Private family burial will be held in British Hollow Cemetery, Potosi. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Marlene M. Keene Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.