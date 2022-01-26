DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Daniel J. Geistkemper, 80, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Luther Manor, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. A military service will be accorded at 7 p.m. by American Legion Post #137. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, following mass, military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #137 at St. Francis Cemetery. Burial will take place at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery at a later date. Rev. Martin Obeng will officiate with Rev. Herbert Pins concelebrating.
Dan was born September 16, 1941 in Petersburg, Iowa, the son of Hubert and Rosalia (Kramer) Geistkemper. He married Sandra on June 4, 1966 in St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa.
Dan was a proud US Navy veteran, serving from 1959 to 1962. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #137. Dan was an avid fisherman. He was also often seen tending to his flower gardens. He loved the Chicago Cubs. He cherished his time spent with family. Dan was a man of deep faith. He will be remembered for his smile, kindness, and generosity.
Dan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra, son, Damian (Kristin) Geistkemper of San Diego, CA, two granddaughters, Anikka and Tiffany Geistkemper, adopted son, Marc Anderson Vaval, in-laws: Verna Geistkemper of Savanna, IL, Tom Hoeger of Maquoketa, Susan (Bob) Hunter of Ankeny, and Mark (Donna) Hoeger of Dubuque, Herbert Tegeler of Dyersville, Mary Jean (Henry) Westhoff of New Vienna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Brendon Geistkemper, stepmother, Dolores Deutmeyer, parents-in-law, Bernard and Catherine Hoeger, siblings: Elmer (Evelyn) Geistkemper, Herman (Annetta) Geistkemper, Ethel (Jerome) Pins, Eleanor (John) Hoeger, Raymond (Mildred) Geistkemper, Dorothy (Harold) Lake, Marie Geistkemper, Alfred Geistkemper, Joan (Tom) Ament, Margaret Geistkemper, several in infancy, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Angela Kelley and nurse, Jennifer, Shawna Tobin, Lisa Gansemer, David Geistkemper, staff at Hospice of Dubuque, and the entire staff at Luther Manor. Thank you all for your compassionate care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.