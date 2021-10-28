CUBA CITY, Wis. — Lei Loni K. Droessler, 76, of Cuba City, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

A prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, followed by visitation until 5 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Monday, Nov. 1, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, Wis.

