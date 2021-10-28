Lei Loni K. Droessler Telegraph Herald Oct 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CUBA CITY, Wis. — Lei Loni K. Droessler, 76, of Cuba City, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.A prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, followed by visitation until 5 p.m.Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon on Monday, Nov. 1, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, Wis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cuba-city-wis Grant-county-wis Lafayette-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Successful Dubuque restaurant to branch out with new West End offering Company cancels $20 million manufacturing project in Platteville Dyersville Beckman headed back to state volleyball tournament after regional final thriller Dubuque man pleads guilty to sexually abusing girl UPDATE: Days before re-election bid, Peosta's mayor resigns