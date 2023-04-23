PALM DESERT, Calif. — Nancy J. Wersinger, 86, of Palm Desert, California, formerly of Dubuque, passed away at home on April 16, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday June 16, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kalmes Restaurant, 100 Main St, St Donatus, IA 52071, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Nancy was born on November 30, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Peter and Dorothy (Reuter) Herber. She attended Holy Trinity Grade School in Dubuque, and Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque. She was united in marriage to Virgil Wersinger on September 28, 1957, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque. Early in her life she worked at Dubuque Packing Company and after her marriage to Virgil she became a homemaker, raising her seven children.
She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and Green Bay Packer fan. She loved going to Cub games at Wrigley Field. She loved bingo and looked forward to going to bingo every Sunday with her son, Scott.
She enjoyed going to the Dog track and Casino. In her later years, she enjoyed her trips back to Dubuque to see as many of her kids, grandkids, and many friends and relatives as she could.
She looked forward to spending her winter months in Texas with her daughter Jan. She was a bright star and had a smile for everyone she met.
Nancy is survived by her seven children Virgil (Isako) Wersinger of Morrison, IL, Rita (Bob) Connolly of Bellevue, IA, Jon (Jodie) Wersinger of Springfield, MO, Scott (Greg) Wersinger of Palm Desert, CA, Jan Myers of Kyle, TX, Craig (Tammy) Wersinger of Dubuque, IA, and Tom (Missy) Wersinger of Dubuque, IA. She is also survived by her sixteen loving grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sister Janice (Gene) Suchy of Westland, MI, and two brothers Peter Herber of Dubuque and Larry (Marilyn) Herber of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil, her parents Peter and Dorothy, sisters Joan and Dorothy, and brothers James, Robert, and Thomas.
Thank you to her primary care physician, Dr. Carlos Lopez. He treated Nancy as if she was his own mother. A special ‘thank you’ to her son Scott and his husband Greg for taking such good care of her for the past nine years, and to her daughter Rita who brought comfort to her in her final days.
