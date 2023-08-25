WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Rose M. Dowling née Rowen, age 93, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the home of her daughter Joan in Woodinville, WA.

Rose was born to John Howard Rowen and Helena Elizabeth Rowen née Beckius on July 31, 1929 in Dodgeville, WI. Her early life was spent on the family farm at Union Mills with her parents and her brothers Jerry and James. After graduation, she moved to Madison with three of her girlfriends and worked as a secretary until Don Dowling, also of Dodgeville, swept her off her feet. They were married on April 15, 1950 and moved to Lancaster, WI where Don started his career with Interstate Power Company and their first child, Jan was born. A year later, they moved to Dubuque, IA where three more children, Mark, Joan and Bruce were born. Rose was a homemaker during those years and she was a good one! Friends and neighbors were always welcome and many lifelong friendships were made. She supported her children in sports (and horses), and weekends boating and waterskiing on the Mississippi were standard. The family remained in Dubuque until 1980. At that time, Don accepted a consulting engineering job in Indonesia with Rose’s hesitant approval. They spent four years overseas with limited visits to the United States. This was a challenging development for a Wisconsin farm girl. Once back in the States, they settled in Charlotte, NC and later New Bern, NC. Always fond of boats and the water, they bought a rather large boat and traveled the Outer Banks and the Intercostal Waterway with the local yacht club.

