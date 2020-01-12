Vernon V. “Vern” McGrath, 95, of Dubuque, loving husband and the wonderful father of four children, answered the Lord’s call to return home on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2899 Hales Mill Road, Asbury, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Vern was born August 15, 1924, in Lattnerville, Iowa, son of Peter and Anna (Lucas) McGrath. He married his best friend, Eleanor Freisinger, on September 18, 1948, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Dubuque, Iowa. Their 75 years of marriage was filled with faith, hope, love, joy and peace.
Vern was an accomplished horseshoe pitcher; pitching horseshoes in the many of the World Tournaments, State Tournaments, and Dubuque, Iowa, league.
He was a true man of faith whose days were filled with good and kind deeds. Vern was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Dubuque, for over 60 years. As time went on, Vern and Eleanor joined their family at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
Vern worked at Farley and Loetscher Manufacturing Company, the Dubuque Packing House and was a guard at the Dubuque Building.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Michael “Mike” McGrath.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; daughter, Sherry (Duane) Ellerbach,of The Villages, Fla., and their daughter, Lisa (Rob) Higareda, of Austin, Texas; two sons, Roger McGrath, of Dubuque, and Kevin (Guin) McGrath, of Dubuque, and their children, Shawn McGrath, of Dubuque, and Brad (Justine) McGrath, and their daughter, Evelynn, of Garner, Iowa.
He is also survived by his son Michael’s children, Beth McGrath, of Dubuque, Scott McGrath, and his son, Jackson, of Cedar Rapids, and Mike McGrath of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Chester (Eunice) McGrath, of Cedar Rapids; and a sister, Coletta Schultz, of Dubuque; and a special cousin, Bob (Jan) Miller, of Dubuque.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a younger sister, Anna Mae, and her husband, Albert Hoist; and older brother, Ralph, and his wife, Bernadine McGrath; and his brother-in-law, Merlin Schultz.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend our appreciation to everyone at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for all the care, kindness, and compassionate love you gave our father.