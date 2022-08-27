Kelly R. Behrens, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Kayne P. Clancy-Lincicum, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday at the chapel.
Michael J. Dolphin, Cascade, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Gregory Edmonds, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Patricia A. Feldman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Jean Hinds, Mankato, Minn. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
Sharon Killian, Dubuque — Prayer service: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Patricia J. Kinsella, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Dennis Lentsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Service: 11 a.m. today at the chapel.
Norma J. Swift, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with Scripture service at 3:30 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Rosalyn I. Walston, Fulton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, St. John the Baptist Church’s Antl Hall, Savanna, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.