Sister Mary L. Stokes, BVM (Charlotte), 98, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Marian Hall.
The Funeral Rite of Committal will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Marian Hall Chapel. Burial is in the Mount Carmel cemetery. The Sharing of Memories and a Mass celebrated in her memory will be held at a later date.
Sister Mary ministered as a foreign language instructor at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. She was a secondary teacher in Des Moines; San Francisco; Lincoln, Neb.; Boulder, Colo.; and St. Paul, Minn., where she also served as a hospital admissions interviewer, word processor and data entry operator.
She was born in Chicago on Dec. 26, 1921, to Daniel and Margaret Moloney Stokes. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1944, from St. Brendan Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1947, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1952.
She is survived by a niece, a nephew and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, with whom she shared life for 75 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Daniel Stokes; and sisters, Catherine Hourigan and Geraldine Stokes.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque, Iowa, 52002, is in charge of arrangements.