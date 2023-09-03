STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — Samuel Clair Debes-Reuter, 28, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at his home.
Inurnment with Military Rites will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mederville Cemetery in Mederville, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon), on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the South Flats Shelter in Backbone State Park, Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Sam was born on November 17, 1994, in Manchester, the son of Troy Reuter and Julia Debes. He was raised and educated in the Strawberry Point area, attending Starmont schools and then attending Edgewood-Colesburg his senior year, graduating in 2013. Sam joined the United States Marines and served honorably from 2013-2017. He then returned to Strawberry Point working in construction and working on the family farm. He enjoyed fishing, riding his dirt bike and relaxing. Sam most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and playing his video games.
Survivors include his daughter, Chantelle Reuter; his parents, Troy Reuter of Colesburg and Julia Debes of Strawberry Point; brother, Donald Maker of Petersburg, two sisters, Aislinn Reuter of Elkader and Danielle Reuter of Edgewood; a brother, Wyatt Coonrad of Lamont; his paternal grandmother, Nancy (Mike) Talbert of Dubuque; his maternal grandmother, Rosa Debes of Odessa, Texas; his step-grandmother, Cheryl Debes of Cheyenne, Wyoming; four aunts, Dana Reuter, Lydia Debes, Rosemary Chacon, and Jackie Debes; and his uncle, Stan Debes.
Sam was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dale Reuter and Stanley Debes.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com