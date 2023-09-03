STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — Samuel Clair Debes-Reuter, 28, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at his home.

Inurnment with Military Rites will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Mederville Cemetery in Mederville, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon), on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the South Flats Shelter in Backbone State Park, Strawberry Point, Iowa.

