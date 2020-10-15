CHICAGO — Dr. Michelle R. Heiring, age 50, of Chicago, formerly of Southwest Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with cancer, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at home.
To celebrate Michelle’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque, with Rev. Steven J. Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Little Grant Union Cemetery, Bloomington, WI. Due to COVID-19, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is helping the family.
Michelle was born on March 19, 1970, in Dubuque, daughter of Dr. James J. and Ramona N. (Wersinger) Heiring.
Michelle graduated from Loras College in 1992 with a Bachelors of Science in Biology Research. In 1996, she graduated from the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. She did her residency in Connecticut with Yale-New Haven Healthcare Systems. Dr. Michelle was the recipient of the Earl Kaplan Award and the Illinois Podiatric Medicine Association Services Award, and in 2002, she was inducted into the Loras Players Hall of Fame.
Dr. Michelle’s private practice served many patients in the Chicago area. She cared greatly for her work, her faith and her cat, Max. Michelle was an avid runner and marathoner, as well as a talented artist who enjoyed oil painting and pen and ink drawing.
Those left to cherish Michelle’s memory include her mother, Ramona Heiring, Dubuque; her siblings, Chris (Gary) Stelpflug, Lancaster, WI, Mark Heiring, Glen Haven, WI, Jim (Rutchie) Heiring, Des Moines, IA, Natalie (Kevin) Heiring-Campbell, Bloomington, WI, Ann (Scott) Anderson, Broadhead, WI, Nicole (Alex) Heiring-Cabrera, North Las Vegas, NV, and Curtis (Heidi) Heiring, La Crosse, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Dr. James Heiring; two brothers, Jeff Heiring and Adam Heiring; and a nephew, Joseph Stelpflug.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities, and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Dr. Michelle Heiring Family.
