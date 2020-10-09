DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Arthur A. Kronlage, 95, of Dyersville, Iowa, died October 7, 2020.
There will be no public visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, October 12, 2020. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.
