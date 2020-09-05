Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Thomas J. Bergan, Elkader, Iowa — Graveside services: 11:45 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Elkader.
John E. Boelkens, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, Mount Carroll Church of God. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the church.
Alan Coleman, Monona, Iowa — Memorial service: 1 p.m. today, 11494 Falcon Ave., Monona.
Donald Curley, Galena, Ill. — Services: Noon today, St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
Betty M. Decker, Sheboygan, Wis. — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. today, Hope United Methodist Church, Chadwick, Ill.
Gregory J. Doeden, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville fairgrounds.
Greg F. Ernst, Bellevue, Iowa — Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Joseph T. Herrig, Dubuque — Service of remembrance: Noon today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
William L. Huseman, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Deanna L. Kerr, Lisbon, Iowa — Graveside service: 3 p.m. today, Postville (Iowa) Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. at the cemetery.
Janina Michalak, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m. today, Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, Niles, Ill. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mary A. Norpel, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Cindy J. Novinskie, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Linda A. Reynolds, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. today, J&J Sandbar, Cassville, Wis.
Arnold J. Sikkema, Thomson, Ill — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. today, Community Reformed Church, Clinton, Iowa. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. at the church.
Rosanne Tone, Maquoketa, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Taylor S. White, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Loras J. Wulfekuhle, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa.