LA MOTTE, Iowa — Velda M. Holloman, 95, of LaMotte passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. A visitation will be starting at 9 am until the time of service at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. Burial will be at Pence Cemetery rural Baldwin, Iowa.
Velda Mae was born on June 20, 1928 at home outside of Onslow, Iowa to Wilke and Elma (Blanche) Husmann. She attended Onslow Community School. On November 2, 1945 she was united in marriage to Harold Morehead, five children came of this marriage and they later divorced. Howard Holloman and Velda were married on September 7, 1965 in Hartsville, South Carolina. For several years she resided in South and North Carolina. In her earlier years she worked at Clinton Engines and then she worked for many years at Wal-Mart in Dubuque. Velda enjoyed reading, crafting and sewing. She will always be remembered for the many Christmas ornaments she made over the years and the dolls and doll clothes she made for her family.
Recommended for you
Those left to cherish her memory are her four children: William Morehead of Calamus, Barbara Dannett of Maquoketa, David Morehead of LaMotte, Valerie (Donald) Szelag of Crane Hill, Alabama, ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, twelve great-great grandchildren, two sisters: Helen Christiansen, Betty Ham and a brother Edward (Sheryl) Husmann.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, two brothers: Ernest and Alva Husmann, three sisters: Lois Mott, Lucille Lund, Velma Jensen, a daughter Glenda Durham, daughter-in-law Mary Morehead, granddaughter Janeen Morehead and a great-great granddaughter Jemma Clark.
Memorials may be directed to her family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Velda Holloman Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.