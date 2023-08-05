LA MOTTE, Iowa — Velda M. Holloman, 95, of LaMotte passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. A visitation will be starting at 9 am until the time of service at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. Burial will be at Pence Cemetery rural Baldwin, Iowa.

Recommended for you