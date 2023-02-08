DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Joseph L. “Joe” (Buddy) Lewis, 96, of Dickeyville, WI, passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at home with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Mueller Memorial Chapel at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, IA, with Pastor Stephanie Ells officiating. Military honors will be accorded by members of Riemenapp-Averkamp-Stelpflug VFW Post # 6455 of Dickeyville & Kieler, and the Iowa Army National Guard. Burial in Linwood Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL.
Joe was born on October 11, 1926 in Winnsboro, LA, the son of Lester A. and Clara (Huff) Lewis. He was united in marriage to Marian E. Brose on June 15, 1957 at Galena, IL. She preceded him in death on April 12, 1996.
Joe attended Winnsboro Schools. He was formerly employed at the Dubuque Packing Company for 40 years and was a former member of UAW Local #150A. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during WW #2 for four years. Joe was a member of VFW Post #6455 of Dickeyville & Kieler.
He loved the outdoors, gardening and could make anything grow, especially the Roses he planted for his wife Marian. Joe was all about family and worked very hard and many long hours to provide for them. By joining the Army, he made sure he helped take care of our country.
Surviving are two children, Rick L. Lewis and Jae Lewis and wife Jesi K Lewis all of Dickeyville; and his special granddaughter and best friend Savannah Jo Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marian, and siblings, April, June Roy, Helen, Betty and Dorothy “Tommy”.
Joe’s family wishes to thank Grant County Hospice for their loving care provided for their Dad.
