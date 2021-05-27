HENDERSON, Nev. — Giles J. Kruse, 79, of Henderson and formerly of Dyersville, Iowa, died on Friday, May 14, 2021.
A private celebration of life will be held.
Davis Funeral Home, of Las Vegas, is assisting the family.
