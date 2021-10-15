John E. “Jack” Graham, age 76, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:36 a.m., on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque. To celebrate Jack’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID 19 concerns the family requests that all who attend please wear a mask and socially distance. To honor Jack’s life, funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Monday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Lillian Daniel officiating.
Jack was born on May 18, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Clement and Freda (Taylor) Graham.
Jack was a life long Dubuquer who graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, before going on to honorably serve his country for eight years with the U.S. Army. He was employed as a postal clerk for 30 years until his retirement in 2001. After he retired, Jack went to work part-time as a ticket agent with the Dubuque Greyhound Park. Jack was always a very active man who enjoyed bowling, traveling and playing Bridge. He was a member of the American Contract Bridge League and a past member of the Dubuque 700 Club. Jack liked to keep his mind sharp and was an avid reader, who especially enjoyed history books. Jack was a kind and patient man who always looked out for his family making sure everyone was taken care of. He will be deeply missed.
Those left to cherish Jack’s memory include his sister, Judy Genz, Dubuque, IA; several nieces and nephews, Donna Bebo, Lawton, OK, Laure (Rick) Ward, Dubuque, IA, Bob (Mary Jo) Reding, Dubuque, IA, Ron (Chrysanne) Reding, Dubuque, IA and Sue (Don) Dietz, Dubuque, IA; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Florence (Bob) Reding.
Jack’s family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital for their compassionate care of John these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Jack’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. John Graham Family.