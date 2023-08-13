John Thomas Mullen, DDS passed away peacefully at home early in the morning on August 11th, 2023.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, August 14th at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Key West Church on Tuesday, August 15th at 10:30 AM with Msgr. Thomas Toale Officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery with Military Honors by the Iowa Army National Guard.

