EPWORTH, Iowa — Kenneth D. Ankenbauer, 67, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his home in Epworth, Iowa.
Visitation for Ken will be held from 11:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a short prayer service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding.
Ken was born October 30, 1953, in Caroll, Iowa, son of Douglas and Cleo (Lehrkamp) Ankenbauer. He was a 1971 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa where he met his sweetheart, Joan Kramer. The two tied the knot on April 14, 1973, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth. Ken earned a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa and dedicated more than 20 years to McKesson Company. A proud member of the National Riflemen’s Association, he recently founded K and J Firearms.
Ken and Joan enjoyed a condo in Clear Lake, Iowa, for 17 years where they loved to host family and friends for weekends of boating, fishing, grilling and poker. When they weren’t at the lake, Kenny could be found in his garage cheering on the Hawkeyes, cooking his famous chicken and dumplings and moonlighting as an elf building homemade Plinko boards to surprise his kids at Christmas. He was happiest with his family and friends and was willing to do anything to make people laugh.
They say in heaven there is no beer, but there’s no doubt Ken is up there watching the Hawkeyes and shouting, “Beer Me!” with an endless supply of cold ones waiting for him.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Ankenbauer, of Epworth, Iowa; three children, Dan Ankenbauer (& fiancé, Libbey) of Clear Lake, IA, Brad Ankenbauer of Epworth, IA and Andra (Scott) Borgerding of Peosta, IA; three grandchildren, Thomas Ankenbauer, Andrew Ankenbauer and Kinzly Ankenbauer; one sister, Deb (Jerry) McDonald of Des Moines, IA, three brothers and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Strief of Farley, IA, Tom (Nancy) Kramer of Epworth, IA and Lois (Randy) Bries of Quasqueton, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Tina Crise and a brother-in-law, Larry Strief.
A video Tribute may be viewed and online condolences left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com. The family is requesting that those attending wear casual attire, preferably Hawkeye colors.