Rev. Lloyd Paul Ouderkirk, age 87, of Dubuque, passed away at 12:48 a.m., on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center. To celebrate Fr. Paul’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church, 241 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Fr. Paul’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday at St. John the Baptist Church. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Fr. Paul was born on April 19, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Francis Lloyd and Dolores (Hilkin) Ouderkirk.
Fr. Paul attended the one room schoolhouse in Graf, Iowa, and graduated from St. John’s High School in Peosta. He then went on to Loras College, working as a Gandy dancer with Chicago Great Western Railroad to pay his tuition, and graduated from St. Bernard Seminary in 1958. He celebrated his 60th year of priesthood in 2019. Fr. Paul served with several churches in Eastern Iowa throughout the years including Independence, Farley and Guttenberg. He was also very involved in the Hispanic ministry, serving in Bolivia for 3 years, then in Texas, Marshalltown, Dubuque and Postville. Fr. Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Jesus Caritas Prayer Group, Hispanic Ministries, the Catholic Order of Foresters, and Worldwide Marriage Encounter. He was interested in his family history and was very active with the Ouderkirk Family Genealogy Association. He made a detailed calendar every year for the family containing birthdays and anniversaries. When Fr. Paul took some time for himself, he enjoyed watercolor painting, playing golf, playing board and card games and collecting coins and stamps. He had a knack for communicating with children and they never failed to bring a smile to his face and provide him with a funny story to share with family and friends. No doubt, the world has lost a good and faithful servant today. May he rest in peace and enjoy the rewards of his labor.
Those left to cherish Fr. Paul’s memory include his siblings, Phyllis Naumann, Dubuque, IA, Francis “Fran” (Arleen) Ouderkirk, Sherrill, IA, Pat (John) Oberman, Dubuque, IA, and Dennis (Lisa) Ouderkirk, Fargo, ND; his uncle, Ken Hinkel, Dubuque, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fr. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jeanette (James) Schmitt; a brother-in-law, Gerry Naumann; 3 aunts, Jean (Ervin) Hufnagel, Helen (Frank) Hinkel and Mary Hinkel; and 2 uncles, Melvin Ouderkirk and Earl (Ruth) Hilkin.
Fr. Paul’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to all of the nurses and staff at Stonehill, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kindness and attentive care of Paul these past months.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Rev. Lloyd Paul Ouderkirk Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com