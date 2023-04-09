CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Scott David Soppe passed away peacefully on Sunday April 2, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family after a three year battle with colon cancer.
Due to Scott’s wishes, no formal services will be held. However, a celebration of life will be held on May 6, 2023 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Worthington Community Center in Worthington, Iowa.
Scott was born April 25, 1972 at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. He is the son of David and Kathy Soppe of Worthington, Iowa. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1990. He then attended Kirkwood Community College and received an Associate of Applied Science degree in the field of Electronic Communications. He also attended Penn Foster School of Academics and graduated with high honors in Home Inspection and Home Remodeling and Repair. Scott owned and operated his own business called BILDN-M in Cedar Rapids. He loved creating things, from the early years of building club houses, to remodeling homes, building decks, and the last thing on his bucket list was designing and building a home for one of his many clients. Scott enjoyed playing baseball, riding ATVs, hanging with his buddies, and listening to music, cruising in his Corvette, and watching his nieces at their sporting events. And of course, he had a love for all his cactuses.
Those left to cherish Scott’s memory include his parents, Dave and Kathy Soppe; his sister Tina (Brian) Thornton of Dyersville, Iowa; nieces Kassidy and Avery Thornton; aunts Ann (Soppe) Besler, Helen (Soppe) Hosch, Naomi (Aldrich) Soppe; uncle Mike (Lucy) Kirsch; and many cousins.
Recommended for you
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty and Leland Greene and Alvina and Gerhard Soppe; aunt Doris (Soppe) Kirsch; uncles James Soppe and Jerry Besler; cousins Jamie Soppe and Stephanie Wissing; and his dog Cujo and cat Mary Jane.
The family would like to thank Dr. Berg, Dr. Chan, and all the nurses that helped Scott at the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at The University of Iowa. They would also like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice of Cedar Rapids. They would especially like to extend thanks to Scott’s close friends Chad and Molly (Platz) Dunne, Ronnie Fangman, Mya, Cody Ronk, Paulie Rowland, Brett Huber, And Danny Houston for all the love and support they’ve given Scott throughout the last three years, especially in the last month of his life.
“Stand fast in the faith. Be brave. Be strong.” ~ 1 Corinthians 16:13
Care for Scott and his family was provided by Celebrate Life Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.