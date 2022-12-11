Virginia Cunningham Gordon, 91, died peacefully at home with her children attending. She was born June 15, 1931 to Ray and Ethel Cunningham of Ames, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa State University in June of 1953 with a BS in Home Economics Education. It was there that she met her husband, Gene Gordon from Dubuque. They married December 19, 1952 and eventually settled in Dubuque where Gene, an architect, designed and built their home where they raised their five children: Sandra (Haupt), Steven, Michael, Douglas, and Mark. Ginny was very involved in her children’s activities. She was a Girl Scouts leader and a den mother in Boy Scouts. All the Gordon children were swimmers and Ginny received an award from the YMCA swim team for her 19 years as a parent volunteer. She was the PTA president for Bryant Elementary, Washington Jr HS, and Senior HS. She laid a spiritual foundation for her children at Westminster Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School for 20 years. She was also active in the church as an elder, a deacon, trained Stephen’s Minister and children’s tutor. In her later years she served on the Church’s building and grounds committee and she coordinated the funeral receptions at the church.

Ginny was a natural leader. She knew how to organize people and how to run a meeting with efficiency and grace. She was the president of every community organization in which she participated: PEO, The Sunshine Circle, The United Way, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Friendship Force, and the Head Injury Support Group.

