SILVER SPRINGS, Md. — Dennis D. Kopp, of Silver Springs, Maryland, formerly of Dubuque, died Friday, December 11, 2020.
Dennis was born on August 4, 1943, in Dubuque, the son of Donald J. and Dorothy A. Kopp.
Dennis grew up in Dubuque, graduating from Sacred Heart School, Loras Academy/Wahlert High School, Loras College and University of Missouri with his Doctorate in Entomology. He earned his Eagle Scout designation in 1958.
Dennis worked many jobs during his life. He headed the Continuing Education Department of North Dakota State University from 1989 to 1990. In 1990 he accepted the Entomology National Program Leader position with the USDA Cooperative Extension Service in Washington D.C. In 1997, he accepted a position of Plant Section Leader in the Plant and Animal Systems Unit of CSREES. In 2003, he received a Brookings Institute LEGIS fellowship working as a legislative aid in the office of Congressman Ron Kind, 3rd District, Wisconsin for 6 months. Returning to CSREES, he served in the Administrator’s office providing leadership for several programs and in 2008 he served as the Program and Analysis Officer of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) until retiring in 2012.
After retiring, Dennis volunteered at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum where he worked in the Hemiptera collection labeling insects. He enjoyed making presentation to garden clubs regarding insect related issues when requested.
Dennis loved his bugs! He enjoyed life to the fullest always making the person he was talking with feel like the most important person on earth. He enjoyed a good game of euchre, learning to play at his grandfather’s (Vincent Timpe Sr.) kitchen table. He enjoyed, hunting, fishing, and the Mississippi River with his friends Jerry Kaufmann and Tom Callahan.
Dennis married twice. In 1965, he married Diane Nolan and they had three sons, Daniel Kopp, Timothy Kopp and Gregory Kopp. That marriage ended in divorce after 22 years. In 1990, he married Leta (Crawford) Brown who has three children from a previous marriage, Jeffery Brown, Scott Brown and Elizabeth (Brown) Sawyer; three grandchildren, Abby, Hayden and Harrison Kopp. Dennis also has two sisters, Diane (Kopp) Odell and Debra (Kopp) Rusk; and four nieces. Extended families, Kutschs, Breitbachs, Timpes, Ogelsbys, Owens, Apels and Leschs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald J. Kopp and Dorothy A. (Timpe) Kopp; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Luella Kopp; maternal grandparents, Vincent Sr. and Emma Timpe.
In lieu of flowers, please forward donations to the ESA Chrysalis Fund or Habitat for Humanity.