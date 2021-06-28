Anthony Boll, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2860 Asbury Road. Graveside services: 1:30 p.m. today, Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Lois M. Corken, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque. Services: 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Carmelene A. Decker, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Norma J. Holthaus, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, Francis House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, Dubuque.
Lillian L. Knake, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Kenneth K. Morehead, Bernard, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa.
Norma J. Rave, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester.
Daniel J. Sanders, East Dubuque, Ill. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Phyllis M. Uldrich, Earlville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville.
Madonna J. Weitzel, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.