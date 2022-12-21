Steven E. Collopy, Epworth, Iowa — Prayer service: 2:30 to 3 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Steven M. Ferring, Dubuque: Celebration of life: 5 to 8 p.m. today, American Legion Hall. Service: 5 p.m. today at American Legion Hall.
Thomas E. Hoelscher, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the church.
William A. Kelly III, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Chestnut Mountain Resort.
Aelred A. Mezera, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Thursday, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Lorna Porvaznik, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Richard Roach, New York City — Service: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa.
Gladys M. Schemmel, Monticello, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
Douglas A. Schiffman, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Marilyn E. Sendt, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Albert J. Stuart, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Lord of Life Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
