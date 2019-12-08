James E. “Jim” Zeller, 85, of Dubuque, died on Friday, December 6, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. followed by visitation until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation will also occur from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 425 Iowa Street. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Zeller will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Rev. Monsignor Thomas E. Toale as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Jim was born September 19, 1934, in Little Falls, MN, the son of Joseph and Mary Quigley Zeller. On June 27, 1955, he married Mildred R. “Millie” Voss in Monona, Iowa.
He worked at Dubuque Packing Company.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He loved fishing and dancing and was a Minnesota Vikings fan.
Survivors include his wife, Millie; one son, Greg (Kris) Zeller, of Davenport; two daughters, Suzette (Bill) Dencker, of Oveido, FL, and Gina Zeller, of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Travis, Erin, Maggie, Emily and Sam; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Marcena Kline, of Brooklyn, IA; one sister-in-law, Jo Ann Zeller, of Sun City, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Joe, Hilary, Don and Ralph.
The family thanks the fifth floor doctors, nurses, and staff at Finley Hospital for caring for Jim.
