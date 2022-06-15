Something New Has Been Added
by John P. Mulgrew
“Jazbo Of Old Dubuque”
“Listen, young Patrick, and young Mr. Steve,
I’d like a word with you two,
You’re no longer the cocks of the walk, milords,
I’ve some tidings both thrilling and new.
You no longer will rule the household
With sway so arbitrary,
For something new has been added -
Little Ellen Mary.
So mark me well, from this day forth
You must each be a proper mister,
You’re no longer the lords of the manor, my lads,
You now have a baby sister!”
Ellen Conlon Rose was born in Dubuque, Iowa on October 20, 1943 and passed away at the age of 78 on June 11th, 2022. She was the third of eight children born to Orlin and Suzanne (Mulgrew) Conlon. Ellen was born with Cerebral Palsy. Although life dealt her challenges, she never let these define her. She approached life with courage, never one to sit on the sidelines. Her faith and love for God came before all. Ellen loved her family and friends and her interest in people was truly sincere. Ellen always said, “We have the best family in the world.”
Ellen lived for 52 years in the community of Milford, Iowa, where she was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She truly felt blessed by God and practiced her faith daily.
She had the distinction of being named an Honorary ‘Mayor For a Day.’ She also served as Parade Grand Master for a high school homecoming parade. Her many friends in Milford considered her to be a part of their families. It was often hard to find Ellen at home as her love for friends, driving, biking and walking was her priority. Even the harsh Iowa winter storms weren’t a match for Ellen’s will to find her friends for coffee.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Rose and her parents. She is survived by her son, Scott (April) Rose, four grandchildren; Logan, Anna, Ashley and Sierra Rose, brothers and sisters; Pat (Cathy) Conlon, Steve (Lorrie) Conlon, Julie (Mike) Wilson, Tim (Christine) Conlon, Phil (Susan) Conlon, Fred (Tina) Conlon and Suzie (Richard) Henry, along with many nieces/nephews and grand nieces/nephews; special friends Mary Jo and Gordy Jorgensen, Greg and Michael Jorgensen and Karina (Jorgensen) Van Wyhe.
The family would like to thank Stonehill Care Center staff for the love that they shared with Ellen. Thank you also to Jeremiah and Hospice of Dubuque for the excellent care of Ellen and her family.
There will be a mass for Ellen at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, held at St. Columbkille Church followed by a private family burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Ellen’s nephew, Tim Henry, filmed a typical day in her life in Milford: https://youtu.be/EVVNYvcH1yk.
Her infectious laugh and her love for neighbors and friends was hard to beat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.