Pamela Rose Kass, 68, of Dubuque, died Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Pam will be 10:00 am Monday, June 13, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Karen Candee officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Pam was born August 13, 1953, in Dubuque, the daughter of Merlin and Rosemary Licht Kohnen. On May 26, 1973, she married John R. Kass Jr. at Summit Congregation Church in Dubuque. He died November 14, 2020.
She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
She worked at Regency Thermographers for 18 years and also at Betty Jane Candies and Swiss Colony in Customer Service.
She was a member of Summit Congregational Church. She enjoyed watching Chicago Cubs, Crafting, Bingo, going to the casino, and cherished time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children, Karen (Mike Smith) Kass of Dubuque, Jeffrey (Jenny) Kass of Altoona, and Julie (Josh Orr) Kass of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Nathan and Shelby Selken, Morgan Kass, Laney and Riley Kass, and Hudson and Sierrah Orr; three brothers, Thomas “Tom” (Shawn) Kohnen of Dubuque, James Kohnen of Dubuque, and Tim Kohnen of Florida; three sisters, Janice (Jim) Schultz of Dubuque, Kimberly (Shane) Hyde of East Dubuque, IL, and Carla (Bob) Heller of Dubuque; one brother-in-law, Bill Sanders of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, Carl and Mildred Licht, one great-grandchild, Averey Selken, and three sisters, Patricia “Patti” Chaloupka, Susan Upmann, and Nancy Sanders, and one brother-in-law, Lyle Upmann.
The family extends a special thank you to Grand River Medical Group and Tri-State Dialysis for caring for Pam.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Pam’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
