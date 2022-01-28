Thomas Jaeger, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away unexpectedly at his winter home in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida on January 20, 2022.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 pm Sunday, January 30, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 5:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday at the Church of the Resurrection.
Tom was born on February 21, 1937, to Clarence “Chop” and Alice (Schlick) Jaeger in Worthington, Iowa. He served in US Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton in the late 50’s. After his discharge he met Karen A’Hearn. They were married on June 25, 1960 in Epworth, Iowa. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2015.
Tom & Karen moved to Dubuque where he worked at the Pack until he started his own business, Jaeger Plumbing & Pump. He ran the business for many years until he sold it to his son, Kevin. He never quite retired, preferring to show up to work every day when he wasn’t spending time at his home in Florida. When he wasn’t working he could be found enjoying life on the water, spending time with family, entertaining friends with boat rides and barrel-cooked ribs, playing euchre and talking about the Hawkeyes.
Surviving are his two children, Kimberly and Kevin; sisters Barbara (Clem) Stecklein of Cascade and Sandra (Rodney) Kuehn of Jacksonville, Florida and his four grandchildren; Mason, Rachel, Tyler & Alexa and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, an infant son and brother David.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thomas Jaeger Memorial Fund.