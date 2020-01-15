COLFAX, N.C. — Donald “Don” Arthur Dowling, 93, died Friday at River Landing Retirement Community.
Born May 17, 1926, in Dodge-ville, Wisconsin, he is a son of the late Arthur Henry “Harry” Dowling and Alice Loreme Jones Dowling. Mr. Dowling is a veteran of the US Navy, having served in World War II, and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by Interstate Power Co. in Dubuque, Iowa, for 30 years, where he served as the Vice President of Operations. For the next four years, he was a consulting engineer for C.T. Main in Jakarta, Indonesia. He later moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he traveled the world for Cogentrix until 1992. After retirement, he first moved to New Bern, North Carolina, and navigated the Intracoastal Waterway from Washington, D.C., to Florida. In 2009 he moved to Colfax.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dowling was preceded in death by a brother Ken Dowling and a sister Betty Grosskopf.
Mr. Dowling is survived by his wife, Rose M. Dowling, of River Landing; and four children: Jan Buck and husband Tom, of Rapid City, South Dakota, Mark Dowling and wife Cathy, of Kimberling City, Missouri, Joan Beck and husband Dick, of Woodinville, Washington, and Bruce Dowling and wife Elena, of Bolivia, North Carolina. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: William Brecht, Eric Dowling, Kate Dowling, Laura Dowling, Ryan Beck, Michael Beck, Jason Buck, and Mary Ann Russell.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on January 19 in the Multipurpose Room at River Landing in Colfax, North Carolina. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Parkinson’s Disease Research at the Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfoxfoundation.org. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, North Carolina.