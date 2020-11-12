CUBA CITY, Wis. — Barbara A. Schultz, 82, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
Private family services will be held. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.
Barbara was born on February 17, 1938, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of Laurence and Orah (Wilson) Harty. She attended Cuba City High School. Barbara married Raymond Schultz on June 18, 1955, at St. Rose Church in Cuba City.
Barbara was a housekeeper at Epione Pavilion and a custodian at the City Hall of Cuba City. She loved playing bingo, reading, and doing crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond, Cuba City; two daughters, Shelley (Hugh) McDermid, Kenosha, WI, and Lisa Yeatman, Quakertown, PA; two sons, Michael (Kathy) Schultz, Cuba City, and Steven (Jewel) Schultz, Crawfordsville, IA; a sister, Marcy Kisting, Benton, WI; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Shirley; and a brother-in-law, Melvin Kisting.
The family wishes to thank the staff of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and the Cuba City Rescue Squad.
Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
