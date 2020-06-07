EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Irmingard M. “Irma” Sadler, 91, of Stonehill, formerly of East Dubuque, was called home peacefully to rest among the angels on June 4, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will follow in East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday June 8, 2020, at the church. Live stream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. If attending the visitation and Mass, we encourage you to practice the social distancing guidelines.
Irma was born on December 1, 1928, in Durach, Germany, the daughter of Josef and Berta (Achner) Voelk. She met the love of her life, Raymond Sadler, while he was stationed in Germany. She moved to Fillmore, IA, and married Raymond on July 12, 1955, at Sacred Heart in Fillmore, IA. Irma was a homemaker and worked nights performing cleaning services for various businesses throughout East Dubuque and Dubuque, including Georgia Pacific, until her retirement in 1990.
Irma enjoyed being outdoors, dancing, and being in the kitchen. She spent many hours enjoying her hobbies of camping, swimming, skiing, baking, and cooking — many of which were traditional German family recipes that were requested often by those that knew her. She also enjoyed completing puzzles and coloring with her great-grandchildren that always referred to her as “Oma.” She held a special place in her heart for the Chicago Cubs and was delighted to celebrate their World Series win. She also enjoyed spending as much time as possible with family, including her many trips to Germany to visit family and friends and the visits her nephew, Raymond, made from Germany over the last few years. Irma was an extremely hard worker and always wanted to be busy, but she always made time to be with those she loved and cherished. She always felt that family was the best medicine for the soul.
Those left to treasure the memories of Irma are her daughter, Judy (Jim) Mohr, of Dubuque; son, Merlin (Chris) Sadler, of East Dubuque; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Dotterweich, of Monticello, Iowa, Delores (Eugene) Ginter, of Dickeyville, WI, Inez (Leo) Kinsella, of Bernard, Iowa, Joanne (George) Bergfeld, of Peosta, Iowa; brother-in-law Edwin Clemen, of New Vienna, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gregor Voelk; sisters-in-law, Rose Marie Clemen and Helen Gaul; her son, Francis Sadler; and her soulmate, Ray Sadler.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to those that cared for Irma, including Kristen from Hospice, Dr. Cao, and all the wonderful staff at Stonehill that took special care of Irma, especially her angel. Irma loved you all as family and we will forever be thankful.
