PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — David V. Chandler, 64, of Platteville, died on Monday, September 6, 2021.
He was born on May 23, 1957, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, son of Virgil and Pauline (Wolf) Chandler. He graduated from Platteville High School. He worked at Yogi’s 76, Platteville, and for many years at Kohn’s Auto Body, Platteville. Later he worked with his family at Chandler & Sons Sawmill & Junkyard, Platteville. David was very talented and mechanical; he could sit down and draw something and then go out and make it. He enjoyed cars and demolition derbies. He liked to listen to ‘50s and ‘60s rock, especially the Beach Boys. As a young man, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his brothers, Jeffrey (Joanne) Chandler, Robert Chandler; sister, Christine Chandler; one nephew, Dr. Timothy (Kevin Mojaradi) Chandler. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services for David and his mother, Pauline, who died on February 10, 2021, will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial of their cremains will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Cornelia, at a later date.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.