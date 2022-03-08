PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Alan K. Russell, 75, of Prairie du Chien, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Wauzeka Village Hall.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.

