With the passing of Bill (William) Dean Winkler on April 16, 2020, we now have this time to celebrate his life.
Please join us on July 25, 2020, at American Legion Post #6, 1306 Delhi St., Dubuque, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Please come for a short ceremony that will start at 1:30 p.m. followed by a time to share your stories and love for our Dad and your friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations please mail them to: Breezy Ridge QOV quilters 18836 Breezy Ridge Road, Dubuque, IA 52002.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Bill’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.