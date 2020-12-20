QUINCY, Ill. — Raymond John Roidl, age 83, of Quincy, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at 7:33 p.m. in Blessing Hospital.
Ray was born November 14, 1937, in Dubuque, the son of John S. and Mary Sprengelmeyer Roidl. He married Mary Agnes Stierman on September 14, 1957 in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2012.
Ray graduated from St. Columbkille in the class of 1955, and attended Quincy College. After high school, Ray enlisted into the United States Air Force on August 11, 1955. Ray worked his way up through the ranks for 20 years and retired as a Technical Sergeant on August 31, 1975. He honorably served his country for 20 years in active duty.
After his retirement from the Air Force, Ray worked at Harris and at Glenayre. He worked as a Test Technician for the Research and Development Team.
Ray was an avid bowler in the Quincy area and participated in several leagues. He loved wandering on the internet and was always looking up more military information. Ray was able to attend the Great River Honor Flight and loved every minute being there.
Ray is survived by his children, Jeff (Carmen) Roidl, of Quincy, Kimberly Presley, of Quincy, June Newbold, of Quincy, Robin Schmidt, of Dubuque, and Anthony (Tony Joe) Roidl, of Quincy; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, JoAnne (Norbert) Budde, of Evansville, IN, and Judy McCoy-Davis, of Des Moines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Tim, Kenneth and Kevin Roidl; a sister, June “Cookie” Roidl; and his brother-in-law, Arthur Davis.
Inurnment: Sunset Cemetery, Quincy, Illinois.
Memorials: Memorial Donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com.
