NAPERVILLE, Ill. — John W. Reifsteck, 76 of Naperville, IL passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Noon, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM, until the time of service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. He was born April 8, 1946, in Savanna, IL the son of Clyde and Dorothy (Williams) Reifsteck. He attended Hanover High School, Hanover, IL. John served in the United States Army from 1966 serving three tours in Vietnam until his honorable discharge in 1972. He earned several accommodations, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, five Overseas Bars, Air Medal with 23rd OLC, and expert M16. John was united in marriage to Marcia Pearl Norman on September 12, 1970, in Galena. He was employed by Northwestern Steel and Wire, Aftermath, Inc, and Ward, Murray, Pace, and Johnson Law Firm. John enjoyed bowling, playing cards, coin Collecting, hunting, fishing, coaching youth baseball and football, and raising show rabbits. He was a member of Moose Lodge of Sterling, IL, and the Blackhawk Bowling League. John is survived by his wife, Marcia, three sons, Tim (Sara) Reifsteck, of Naperville, Kevin (Tabitha) Reifsteck, of Yorkville, IL, and Bryan (Jamie Burfield) Reifsteck, of Plainfield, IL, seven grandchildren, Terrion, Aurora, Austin, Breven, Makenzie, Blake, and Cole, four great-grandchildren, Makoa Dunn, Kailo Dunn, Sophia Petry, Trinity Lewis, two brothers, Joe Reifsteck, of Sterling, IL, and Joel (Molly) Reifsteck, of Freeport, IL, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Jean Heller, and a brother, Jerry Reifsteck. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
