Donald L. Stoewer, 80, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on June 22nd, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where services will be at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens with military honors accorded by the American Legion Post #6.
Donald was born on August 5th, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Frank and Delores Stoewer. He was a member of the graduating class of 1959 from Dubuque Senior High School. He also attended the University of Dubuque for two years. On May 18, 1991, Donald married the love of his life, Bonita McCartney, at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Donald honorably served in the United States Air Force for four years and was a member of the American Legion Post #6 and the Moose Lodge.
Donald appreciated music and loved to play keyboard, harmonica, and accordion. In 2003, he was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was a big-time Yankee’s fan who liked to solve sudoku puzzles and make the occasional visit to Bier Stube. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Waupeton, Iowa with those he loved: his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Bonita, step-daughters Michelle (John Peterson) Peterson, Angela Loeffelholz, Tina (Mitch Hanson) Pitz, and Stacey (George Saffran) Trentz, nieces Chris (Byron) Sakulous and Linda (Curt) Krie, 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; two great nieces and two great nephews; his in-laws Debbi (Darryl) Moore, Charlene (Neil) Kieler, Gary (Mary) McCartney
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Delores, brother Boyd Stoewer, and parents-in-law Francis and Helen Rauch.
Thank you to MercyOne Emergency Room and 3rd floor staff, Hospice of Dubuque, and Leonard Funeral Home.
