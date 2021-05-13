ZWINGLE, Iowa — Sheila Rose Rupp, 60, of Zwingle, IA, passed away on May 11, 2021, at home after a courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She passed with the love of her family by her side.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 14th, 2021, at St. Raphael Cathedral, with Father Thomas Ascheman SVD officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 13th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a rosary and a closing prayer will be held at 2:45 p.m.
Sheila was born on March 13, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Wilmer and Lillian (Freiburger) Averkamp. She attended Nativity BVM in Menominee and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1979. She married Robert Rupp on March 30, 1991, in Dubuque, Iowa.
She was employed with Crescent Electric in Dubuque since 1979 working as an IT Help Desk Coordinator.
She was an avid and vocal Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. Sheila loved sports; she played softball and volleyball as a youth in Menominee and enjoyed watching wrestling and playing golf. She was very competitive, and you could say, “she didn’t like to lose.” Her saying was, “If you’re not going to win, why play!”
Sheila was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and a very caring person. She would light up a room with her laughter and beautiful smile; she had the ability to draw people in with her sense of humor.
She loved her children and grandchildren with all she had and enjoyed all their time together; her journey is now complete here on Earth. She will now join her four baby Angels in Heaven.
Her upbringing in the Catholic faith, CEWs and being in a prayer group for over 30 years brought her to have a special love for Christ.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Amanda (Darren) Schmitz, of Elizabeth, CO, Jason (Adriann) Mootz, of Kalamazoo, MI, Zachary Rupp, of Urbandale, IA, and Lucas Rupp and (Perri Nieuwenhuis), of Ankeny, IA. Her grandchildren, Nevaeh and Samarah Schmitz; her parents, Wilmer and Lillian Averkamp, of Menominee, IL; siblings, Roger (Jan) Averkamp, Brad (Kay) Averkamp, Diane (Larry) Oliver, Ron (Linda) Averkamp, Alice (Bill) Brokish, Loren Averkamp, Glenn (Maria) Averkamp and Marla (Tony) Quinn. Her in-laws, Don (Kathy) Rupp, Rich (Trish) Rupp, Bill (Nathalie) Rupp, Sherri (Joe) Vogt and Jerilyn “Toe” (Jim) Ernst; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Florence (Schulting) Averkamp and Frank and Elizabeth (Errthum) Freiburger; her father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Kathleen (Link) Rupp; and brother-in-law, Glenn Rupp
Bob and Sheila would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center, especially Dr. Christine Holm and her assistant nurse Jenny; and to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Karen, Kelli, Angelia, Shirley and Alisa for all their wonderful care, compassion and kindness. A special thank you to their family and friends for the prayers, meals, love and support; it will not be forgotten and forever cherished.