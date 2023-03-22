EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Debra Ann Temperley (Meyer), 67, of East Dubuque, IL, departed this world on Sunday, March 19, 2023, ahead of schedule, as we would expect from an organized, grade school secretary of forty years. Fortunately, pancreatic cancer was simply a chapter in Debra’s life, not the entire story.
Deb was born on November 26, 1955 to Richard and Rosita (Welp) Meyer in Denver, Colorado.
In 1973, Deb would ask her future husband of 50 years to the Sadie Hawkins dance, not knowing the life her and Terry would create. After raising perfectly behaved children, Luke and Brian, Deb was given the surprising gift of becoming a grandmother, which meant the world to her. If she wasn’t lending a hand to family or friends, you would find Deb hitting the links with the girls, traveling the world, or ensuring the quality of any Moscato bestowed into her glass.
The visitation will be held on Friday, March 24th from 4-7 PM at Miller Funeral Home (East Dubuque). A visitation will also be held from 9:15 — 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church (East Dubuque) on Saturday, March 25th at 10 AM, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. The burial service will be private for immediate family only.
Deb is survived by her husband, Terry; sons, Luke (Kelly) and Brian (Jason); brothers, Dave and John Meyer; five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, assorted family, and numerous friends. Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Rosita, and her brother, Joel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Deb’s name to Hospice of Dubuque.
