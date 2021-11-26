MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Kenneth J. Ehlinger, 97, of Maquoketa passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Virginia & Gay Nursing & Rehab in Vinton.
In honor of Kenny’s wishes, there will not be a wake or service. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Dawson Funeral Services of Maquoketa is caring for his family.
Kenneth James was born on June 12, 1924 in Otter Creek to John and Kathryn (Hazer) Ehlinger. He graduated from St. Lawrence School in Otter Creek. On October 1, 1948 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Dora Getken in Bremen, Germany. He was drafted in World War II, serving in the Finance Corps. He also was called back for the Korean War, serving 13 months in Korea as a Finance Officer where he was awarded the Bronze Star. After returning he worked for 3 years for Jackson State Savings Bank. Then he owned and operated Ehlinger Insurance in Maquoketa for 35 years. He is a member of Sacred Heart Church, the American Legion Post #75 of Maquoketa and O’Connor-Regenwhether VFW Post #3633. Kenny was a member of numerous boards in Maquoketa and a strong supporter of the community.
Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter; Cindy (Doug) Gravert of Maquoketa, twin sons; Larry (Kelly) Ehlinger of Urbandale, Terry (Bonnie) Ehlinger of Vinton, 5 grandchildren; Sidney and Carsyn Ehlinger, Melissa and Troy Davis, Tia (Josh) Chapo, a step-granddaughter Christine (Rich) Bolander and 3 great-grandchildren; Olivia and Braiden Chapo and Elisabeth (Drew) Wiley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Dora, six brothers and a sister.
Cards of condolences for the family may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Kenneth Ehlinger Family, PO Box 258, Wyoming, Iowa 52362.