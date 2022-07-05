CUBA CITY, Wis. — Alverna J. Lewis, 94, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Sienna Crest in Platteville, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. A burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Rose Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin where the parish scripture wake service will be at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Alverna was born on June 18, 1928 in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edward and Louise (Wagner) Ginter. She married James Lewis on May 18, 1949 at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1988.
Alverna was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for over 70 years, the Catholic Daughters of America and the Catholic Council of Women. She was born on the family farm in Dickeyville, WI and attended Holy Ghost Catholic School. She owned and operated the Elmo Club with her husband Jim and later with her daughter and son-in-law, Donna (Randy) Wisdom. She made and cherished many lifelong friendships during this time. Alverna enjoyed gardening and puzzles. She was a fierce card player and loved a good game of Euchre. But most of all Alverna cherished her time with her children and grandchildren, celebrating all of their accomplishments.
And as she always said, “Nobody said it was going to be easy.”
Survivors include four daughters, Diane (Jeff) Cole, Cuba City, LeaAnn (Dave) Baker, Plover, WI, Laurie (Ben) Goeman, Chippewa Falls, WI, and Donna (Randy) Wisdom, Cuba City; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Lewis, Benton, WI; 15 grandchildren, Jim (Heidi) Lewis, Katie (Matt) Cooperstein, Amy (Jeff) Millin, Jessica (Adam) Phillipson, Kevin Cole, Kari (Gary) Griffo, Kellie (Adam) Heitzkey, Kurt (J.P. Gauthier) Kramer, Kristin (Evan) Adams, Nick (Carly) Goeman, Brad (Katie) Goeman, Allison (Chris) Richard, Michael (Michelle Wedig) Wisdom, Elizabeth Wisdom, and Scott Wisdom; 27 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and two sisters-in-law, Ann Phillips and Leona “Pete” Ginter.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dennis Lewis; siblings, Edwina (Delvin) Lyster, Phyllis (Ed) Ernst, Wilfred Ginter, Roman “Bud” Ginter, and Eileen (Andy) Steffen; former daughter-in-law Kathy Lewis; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, an Alverna J. Lewis Memorial Fund will be established. Donations may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family wishes to thank Edenbrook, Sienna Crest and St. Croix Hospice for their care of Alverna in her final days.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.
